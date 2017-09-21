Transportation Of Controlled Substances In Nebraska Defense attorney | 402-807-2900

Transportation of Controlled Substances in Nebraska Defense attorney

It should not be surprising that an experienced lawyer is needed to handle the complexity and severity of a transportation of illegal drugs offense. There are of course other options that would have to be explored and investigated including: drug treatment programs, illegal search and seizure defenses, as well as several other trial techniques that could get you the result that is best for you. With over 15 years in criminal defense, attorney Dan Stockmann can help you devise a strategy and secure the most effective possible result for you.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Transportation of a Controlled Substance

To "transfer" drugs means to physically move them from one location to another, even if the range is a short one. Illegal drugs can be transferred by foot, bicycle, car, plane, or any other ways. Legislature separates between the intent to sell or disperse, stating "moving is all that is required." The increased charge of transportation is intended to discourage sales and purchases.

Call us today at 402-807-2900 or visit http://www.nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com/ for FREE Consultation.

Click here for the exact loaction: https://goo.gl/maps/DcJ4YAJwK4Q2