Nebraska Drug Crimes | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Manufacturing

Production managed compounds, such as cannabis or methamphetamine, is the unlawful act of a person's participation in any step of the drug making procedure. Those who sell the needed precursor chemicals, specializing devices, or deal support in the production of illegal drugs might be charged likewise.



Nebraska Drug Crimes: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Willfully having illegal drugs such as cannabis, methamphetamine, drug, LSD, "club drugs," and heroin is unlawful. Possession charges could also be considered for "precursor" chemicals used in drug cultivation and manufacturing, as well as certain accessories related to drug use. Drug ownership laws vary according to drug type, quantity, and geographical location of the offense.

