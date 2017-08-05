Fighting Illegal Canine Drug Searches in Nebraska PA | 402-807-2900

Fighting Illegal Canine Drug Searches

Common misconceptions about the laws of compliance as they pertain to canine drug searches can bring about a violation of rights. As an example, the law does allow a canine to accompany an officer on a routine traffic stop, but it is illegal for that officer to delay the traffic stop unnecessarily while the dog searches. Additionally, if your traffic violation ticket has already been written, an officer can not require you to keep your vehicle on the side of the road while you wait on the drug dog to show up. Unfortunately, police do not always follow these rules as they should, and suspects turn out having their rights violated. When where officers conduct illegal searches, it is sometimes possible for defendants to have evidence exuded from a trial. In these kinds of cases, defendants in drug cases work with an experienced lawyer to scrutinize the police work that led to charges against them.

These are just a few of the laws in play when fighting an unwarranted canine search. Even the drug dog itself is typically not met with very much reliability by a judge. Because of the prevalence of cocaine and marijuana in our society, trace amounts of these drugs may be found all over, particularly on paper currency. It is not unusual for a drug dog to "alert" on a car only to find money.

