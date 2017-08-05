Challenging a Traffic Stop Defense Lawyer in Nebraska | 402-807-2900

Challenging a Traffic Stop

Challenging a traffic stop can be hard. Due to the fact that of Interstate 80 (I-80), the state of Nebraska has prosecuted an extremely high volume of drug cases including the transportation of automobile, and though you might feel powerless, there are actually numerous and effective methods to challenge traffic stops. This is especially true in the current circumstance of I-80, as Nebraska State Patrol, and other police, anxiously stop many lorries, making numerous mistakes and constitutional violations along the way.

Traffic Stops Defense Lawyer in Nebraska

As a legal representative who has dealt with prohibited traffic stops and searches for over 15 years, Dan Stockmann completely comprehends exactly what errors may be made in regard to a search, seizure or arrest in a drug case. His distinct knowledge and experience as a criminal defense lawyer enables him to be more than efficient in these kinds of cases. When he examine these kinds of drug criminal offenses, Dan Stockmann constantly initially looks to determine whether his customer's 4th amendment rights were broken and if they were forced into an unreasonable search.

If you or someone you understand is in need of a criminal defense lawyer, you can trust the team at Stockmann Law to assist. For a totally free case evaluation, call Stockmann Law now at 402-807-2900 or visit http://www.nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com/ for FREE Consultation. .