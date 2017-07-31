Medical Marijuana Defense

You have numerous legal defense alternatives when it concerns battling a medical marijuana case. Your attorney can challenge the arrest and evidence gathered against you on constitutional premises, as you can not legally be searched without certain due procedure aspects initially remaining in place.

An accused with a prior record or more severe charges, like distribution, will be more difficult to protect and need to right away start discussions with a lawyer to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Medical Marijuana Lawyer in Nebraska

Stockmann Law will defend the rights of those dealing with any kind of charge involving medical marijuana. Dan Stockmann, a knowledgeable and proficient defense lawyer, can be on your side during this stressful time, challenging the prosecution's assertions and arguing to suppress illegally gotten or otherwise inadmissible evidence. He will work hard to have your charges decreased or dropped, and will withstand district attorneys and cops.

