Canine Drug Searches Lawyer in Nebraska

Regrettably, authorities do not constantly follow these rules as they should, and believes end up having their rights broke. In cases where officers carry out illegal searches, it is often possible for offenders to have proof exuded from trial. It these types of cases, defendants in drug cases deal with a knowledgeable attorney to inspect the authorities work that caused charges against them.

Attorney Dan Stockmann has the credentials to ensure your rights stay undamaged, with over 15 years specializing exclusively in criminal defense work. In addition to having actually managed drug cases in nearly every county in Nebraska, he has also had the difference to be named in the National Trial Lawyer's Leading 40 Under 40. Dan Stockmann's expertise can guarantee that you receive the very best legal representation to get rid of charges related to canine drug searches.

Have Nebraska drug charges? Call 402-807-2900 for a free consultation: https://youtu.be/EJRu7MuI_Cw