Federal Drug Crimes Lawyer in Nebraska | 402-807-2900

    At this moment, a lot must be going through your mind. With the charges of federal drug crimes comparing to you, it can be a very intimidating and disheartening ordeal. Do not deal with the authorities prior to you see an experienced lawyer. Although they may present themselves as helpful, a police officer's main objective is to collect evidence that can and will be used versus you. Attorney Dan Stockmann has the criminal drug defense experience required to negotiate with prosecutors to obtain you the best possible outcome. Even if he can not prove your innocence, attorney Dan Stockmann can possibly secure alternative contracts to avoid you from hanging around behind bars.
    Omaha drug charges lawyer speaks what is user amount. See it here: https://youtu.be/uPaE2MiE14o

