Interstate Drug Stop Defense | 402-807-2900

Interstate Drug Stop Defense

For people involved in an interstate drug stop, the regulation can be complicated and one may have questions concerning whether the arresting official took action legally or disregarded your rights. The principal evidence for the prosecutor is typically the confiscated drug itself. A proficient defense lawyer can file motions to suppress the evidence for any error that the cops did in the operation while carrying out a search to look for the evidence. Without having the significant evidence, the prosecution's case may not have sufficient proof and the case can be decreased or dismissed.

A skilled Omaha drug trafficking lawyer will check out all the circumstances surrounding your case, taking into account whether you first gave the officer reasonable suspicion of unlawful activity. Once it has been determined that the officer had possible cause, did you, as a matter of fact, give the right consent to be searched or did law enforcement need to issue a warrant? These inquiries should be investigated and answered before they have a case versus you.

