Nebraska Marijuana Crime - Probable Cause? | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be accuseded of delivery of an illegal drug not just for the real transfer from one person to the other, however likewise for the effort to do so. If the possessed quantity of a controlled substance is found to be greater than what would generally be thought about by the state as individual use, then the charge increases to an attempt to move and is punishable as an actual, finished shipment (" constructed shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

An individual commits the criminal activity of unlawful circulation of a controlled substance if a person provides, gives away, or provides a controlled substance. Distribution can be a Class III or Class II felony depending on the kind of substance involved and does bring the potential for a lengthy prison sentence.