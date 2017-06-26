Marijuana Possession NE? | 402-807-2900 | Jail Time Amount?

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be charged with delivery of an illegal drug not only for the real transfer from a single person to the other, but also for the effort to do so. If the had quantity of a controlled substance is found to be greater than exactly what would normally be thought about by the state as personal use, then the charge increases to an effort to move and is punishable as an actual, finished delivery (" built shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

A person dedicates the criminal activity of illegal distribution of a controlled substance if a person furnishes, hands out, or provides an illegal drug. Circulation can be a Class III or Class II felony depending on the type of compound involved and does bring the potential for a prolonged prison sentence.