NY Real Estate: Jody L. Kriss - The New York Times

Mr. Kriss, 38, is a founder and principal of East River Partners, a company based in New York that acquires and redevelops brownstone properties inManhattanandBrooklyn.

Before starting East River, Mr. Krissco-founded the Bayrock Group, which developed the Trump SoHo hotel. He started his career at the Athena Group where he managed the development of 838 Fifth Avenue.

Interview conducted and condensed by

VIVIAN MARINO