Lawyer for drug charges in Omaha - Case Law? | 402-807-2900

For those associated with an interstate drug stop, the law can be complicated and one may have issues concerning whether the apprehending officer acted within the law or went against your rights. The principal proof for the district attorney is always the seized drug itself. A competent defense lawyer can declare motions to eliminate the evidence for any misstep that the police did in the procedure while conducting a search to look for the evidence. In the absence of the vital evidence, the prosecution's case may not have enough proof and the case can be reduced or dismissed.

An experienced Omaha drug trafficking lawyer will investigate all of the circumstances involving your case, taking into account if you first gave the cop sensible suspicion of unlawful activity. Once it has been founded that the law enforcer had probable cause, did you, in point of fact, give the right grant be checked or did law enforcement have to issue a warrant? These inquiries should be explored and resolved before they have a case vs you.