Newsvine

kathleenrushxo8

kathleenrushxo8 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Friendly web junkie. Lifelong thinker. Hipster-friendly explorer. Professional analyst. Communicator. Articles: 0 Seeds: 123 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2016

Omaha Drug Charges - Current Case Law? | 402-807-2900

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by kathleenrushxo8 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONyoutu.be
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 4:00 PM
    Discuss:

    Nebraska Drug Crimes: Cocaine
    Cocaine refers to the powder or crystal type of the crystalline tropane alkaloid obtained from the cocoa plant. If you are in belongings of even just a trace quantity of cocaine, it might lead to $10,000 in fines and approximately 5 years in jail.
    Nebraska Drug Crimes: Crystal Meth
    Methamphetamine is a neurotoxin and powerful psychostimulant of the amphetamine class, categorized by the U.S. federal government as an unsafe Schedule II drug. Charges connected to crystal meth ownership can result in as much as $10,000 in fines and approximately 5 years in a state jail.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor