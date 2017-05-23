Omaha Drug Charges - Current Case Law? | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Cocaine

Cocaine refers to the powder or crystal type of the crystalline tropane alkaloid obtained from the cocoa plant. If you are in belongings of even just a trace quantity of cocaine, it might lead to $10,000 in fines and approximately 5 years in jail.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Crystal Meth

Methamphetamine is a neurotoxin and powerful psychostimulant of the amphetamine class, categorized by the U.S. federal government as an unsafe Schedule II drug. Charges connected to crystal meth ownership can result in as much as $10,000 in fines and approximately 5 years in a state jail.