Attorney Dan Stockmann has the qualifications to ensure your rights stay intact, with over 15 years specializing entirely in criminal defense work. In addition to having actually managed drug cases in nearly every county in Nebraska, he has likewise had the distinction to be named in the National Trial Lawyer's Leading 40 Under 40. Dan Stockmann's knowledge can guarantee that you get the very best legal representation to conquer charges related to canine drug searches.
Lawyer for drug charges in Omaha - Case Law? | 402-807-2900
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 3:00 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment