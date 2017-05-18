Newsvine

kathleenrushxo8

kathleenrushxo8 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Friendly web junkie. Lifelong thinker. Hipster-friendly explorer. Professional analyst. Communicator. Articles: 0 Seeds: 123 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2016

Possession with Intent in Omaha NE

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by kathleenrushxo8 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONyoutu.be
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 10:00 AM
    Discuss:

    You can be charged with delivery of a controlled substance not just for the actual transfer from someone to the other, but also for the attempt to do so. If the had quantity of an illegal drug is found to be greater than exactly what would normally be considered by the state as personal use, then the charge increases to an attempt to transfer and is punishable as a real, completed delivery (" constructed shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor