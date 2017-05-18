You can be charged with delivery of a controlled substance not just for the actual transfer from someone to the other, but also for the attempt to do so. If the had quantity of an illegal drug is found to be greater than exactly what would normally be considered by the state as personal use, then the charge increases to an attempt to transfer and is punishable as a real, completed delivery (" constructed shipment") with much harsher sentencing.
Possession with Intent in Omaha NE
Thu May 18, 2017
