Charges for Ecstasy Related Crimes | 402-807-2900

Charges for Ecstasy Related Crimes

The charges of first time offenders with low amounts of the drug for personal usage still may bring as much as 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Multiple culprits with an intent to deliver or make will receive felony offenses and stiffer penalties. You might confront 5 years in jail and a fine of approximately $10,000. If you are captured with large quantities, you could invest as much as 20 years in jail and pay a maximum fine of up to $25,000.

There are other factors that can increase the sentence an individual is offered for a conviction on an ecstasy possession charge. Penalties normally end up being more extreme if the individual is discovered in possession in close distance to a park, school, church or service. Individuals who have past drug-related convictions will likewise face harsher sentencing.

